TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

