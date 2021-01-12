TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

V stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

