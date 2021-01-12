TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $12.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.34. 19,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,745. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,635. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.