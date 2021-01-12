Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 526.9% in December

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 526.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TCFF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,450. Trillion Energy International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

