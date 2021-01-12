Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.75

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 399837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

TCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price target (up previously from C$1.20) on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$450.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

