Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.