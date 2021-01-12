Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 4,934 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $46.84. 38,162,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,100,574. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

