Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 305 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

