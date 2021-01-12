Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $245.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

