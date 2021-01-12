Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 625 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $159.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

