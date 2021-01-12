Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New $753,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,708,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI opened at $198.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $199.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.