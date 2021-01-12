Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

