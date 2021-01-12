Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $557,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

