Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 965 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. 51,716,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,951,641. The stock has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

