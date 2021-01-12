Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 1,580 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 473,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

KO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. 19,249,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,134,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.