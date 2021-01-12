TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

RNW stock opened at C$23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 70.82.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. TD Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

