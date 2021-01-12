TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.50

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

TAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

