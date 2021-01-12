Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.94.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.77. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,497,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.