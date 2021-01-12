Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,587 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.

SBA Communications stock opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.15 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 81.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 238.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after acquiring an additional 306,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after acquiring an additional 192,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

