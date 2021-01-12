Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 849 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.