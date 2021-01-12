Traders Buy Large Volume of Vipshop Put Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,820 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 629 put options.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 27,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,049. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.