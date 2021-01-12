Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,479 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,450% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 3,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,133. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $665,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,413,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 38.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,656,000 after buying an additional 165,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

