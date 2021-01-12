TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

