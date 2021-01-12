TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

