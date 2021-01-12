TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.