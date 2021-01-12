TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 320 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2,488.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

