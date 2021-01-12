Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 363 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its position in The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in The Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in The Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

