Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

USB opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

