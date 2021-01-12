Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after buying an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.