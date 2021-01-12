Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,200,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.