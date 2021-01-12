Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.13 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

