Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 1,001 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

