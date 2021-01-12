Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 307.5% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

