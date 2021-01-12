Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP) Shares Up 20%

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.72 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.55.

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) Company Profile (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.