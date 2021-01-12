Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,695. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

