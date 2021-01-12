Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,185.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,154.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

