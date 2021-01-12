Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. 191,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

