Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. Atb Cap Markets raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TOT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.40. 33,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,417. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market cap of C$153.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.29.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,760,000. Insiders have bought 27,940 shares of company stock valued at $89,877 in the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

