Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 315.9% in December

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 315.9% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 2,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,764. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

