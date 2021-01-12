Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) stock opened at C$19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

