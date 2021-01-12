TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$3.56 at ATB Capital

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.24.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.58. The stock has a market cap of C$621.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

