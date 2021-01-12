Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.35. Titan Logix shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

