Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.34. 35,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 7,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.