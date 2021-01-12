Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $2,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 363.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 108.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 126.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.