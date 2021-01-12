Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,801,400 shares, a growth of 4,960.1% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of PEMTF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Thoughtful Brands has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
Thoughtful Brands Company Profile
