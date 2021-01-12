Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TFECY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 13,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,092. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

