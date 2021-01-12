TheStreet Downgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to D

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of AEHR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

