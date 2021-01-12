The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

DIS stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.90. 182,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.