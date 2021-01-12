The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 168,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

