The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. United Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after buying an additional 339,072 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 710.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

